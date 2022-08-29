MINISTRY of Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary Angela Kawandami says Kafelix Investments Limited, which will supply 75 motorbikes at a contract sum of K9,885,010, was actually the best-evaluated bidder with a better rate than Honda. And Kawandami says some individuals who are aggrieved after not being awarded contracts to supply fertiliser are the ones trying to label the Ministry corrupt. The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has awarded Kafelix Investments Limited a contract for the supply and delivery of 75 motorbikes for the social cash transfer programme at a contract amount of K9,885,010. This move has, however, caused a social media uproar with various individuals questioning how a motorbike could be procured at K130,000. In a…...



