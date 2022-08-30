THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recorded a warn and caution statement from former ministry of housing and infrastructure development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota over irregularities in the procurement of Infrastructure House at over US$5 million. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said the commission also recorded a warn and caution statement from former Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer at the same ministry Dorothy Katongo over the same matter. He said the duo was alleged to have willfully failed to comply with the law in the procurement of the Infrastructure House at US$5.35million from Zamworth Construction. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded a warn and caution statement from former Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles…...



