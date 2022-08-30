NDOLA Central UPND member of parliament Frank Tayali says PF should stop complaining because they enacted the current Constitution and whatever they are going through is just a taste of their own “bitter medicine”. Commenting on the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision to reject the nomination of Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji on account of Article 72 (4) of the Constitution, Tayali, who is also Transport and Logistics Minister, said the former ruling party established certain laws to fix fellow citizens. “I need to state from the onset that you cannot even compare the PF to the UPND. The UPND is a well-established political organisation that was launched way back in 1998. It has values and principles upon which it…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.