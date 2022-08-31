THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested eight people for trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga disclosed that in Eastern Province, the Commission jointly charged and arrested two women and a Truck Driver for trafficking in 860 kilograms of loose cannabis concealed in Polythene sacks. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested eight (8) people for trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances contrary to the Laws of Zambia. The Commission in Eastern Province has jointly charged and arrested Dingile Daka, a housewife aged 24, Gift Ng’oma, a Truck Driver aged 30 and Sharon Ngoma, a female aged 30 for trafficking in 860 kilograms of loose cannabis concealed in…...



