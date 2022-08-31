VETERAN broadcaster Maureen Nkandu says she signed her contract for the position of ZNBC Director General on August 25 and was due to start work on September 1, but her employment has just been withdrawn. On Tuesday, News Diggers reported that it had learnt about Nkandu’s appointment as DG but the decision was reversed by the ministry because it had its own “preferred candidate”. And in a statement, Wednesday afternoon, Nkandu said she was perplexed and disappointed after receiving a letter of withdrawal on the basis that she did not meet some legal requirements of the recruitment process, despite being hired just last week. “I received an appointment letter as Director-General of ZNBC, on August 24, 2022. This was following…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.