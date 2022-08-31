PF national chairperson Davies Chama says some PF members who defected to the ruling party are sending him text messages about wanting to rejoin the opposition party. In an interview, Chama claimed that the said individuals were regretting their choice after finding “burnt pastures” instead of greener pastures. “Purely, as we [are] cleansing, you know the party is also cleansing itself, those people who are not loyal, who came to our party because of probably they just wanted to benefit from the party, they didn’t even believe into the ideologies in terms of what the party believes in, to work for the Zambian people. Basically, they came purely for their selfish motives. Those have been exposed, they have been exposed…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.