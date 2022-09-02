PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND government is not just a government of words, but actions as evidenced by the International Monetary Fund’s decision to approve Zambia’s programme. The IMF board yesterday approved a three-year programme of US$1.3 billion for Zambia. In a congratulatory message, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the Fund was proud to support the Zambian government’s actions aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and strengthening economic governance and transparency. “Heartfelt congratulations to Zambia! Because of its strong commitment to economic reform, the IMF executive board today approved a three-year programme of about US$1.3 billion. We are proud to support the Zambian government’s actions aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, increasing much needed social spending and strengthening economic governance…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.