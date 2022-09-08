JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says it is incorrect for anyone to give an impression that the Constitutional Court declared Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo eligible to re-contest the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections, respectively. In an interview, Haimbe urged citizens to be calm as they wait for the High Court to determine the matter to its full extent. “There have been misconceptions arising from the Constitution Court ruling yesterday. These misconceptions have been fuelled by reckless statements made by some sections of society following the delivery by the ConCourt of its judgment. This is an effort to allay the possible consequences of the careless statements that have potential to cause anarchy. The reliefs being sought in the Court were four as…...



