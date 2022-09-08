FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has described Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya as a power-hungry politician who always seeks top positions which he doesn’t deserve. Commenting on Bwalya’s remarks that he only supported President Hakainde Hichilema in a bid to remove former president Edgar Lungu from office, Mwila said Bwalya only supported the UPND Alliance because he wanted to be Vice-President. He argued that President Hichilema was better than Bwalya. “KBF is power hungry, me I can tell you, he is power hungry. He wanted to be secretary general of the party, after that, he wanted to be president of the party in PF. So we know him. Even when he supported President Hakainde Hichilema, of course,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.