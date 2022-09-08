JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe has described claims by some PF officials that his presence at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday was targeted at intimidating judges as shallow and backward thinking. And Haimbe says the PF should be kept away from power by all means possible because they will create confusion if they continue to play a role of influence. On Tuesday, Haimbe attended the hearing of a Constitutional Court matter in which Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo were challenging the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s decision not to accept nominations from candidates who caused a vacancy in the National Assembly. The Minister only stayed in the courtroom for about 15 minutes before leaving. But his visitation raised eyebrows among some PF…...



