FORMER Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu says people should not be afraid to speak out against injustice as and when they occur, rather than waiting to speak through the ballot. In an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said it was disappointing to see people who were in the forefront of fighting for human rights starting to abuse the law. “People were full of hope and full of expectations but were very much disappointed because these people who were in the forefront fighting for human rights and all are the ones who started abusing the human rights. If we want to be a law abiding country, no one is exempted from observing the laws and those who are our leaders are the ones…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.