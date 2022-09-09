THE Auditor General’s Report on the Audit of Government Payroll for the years ended December 31, 2017 to 2021 has revealed that six officers at Rufunsa Council who were arrested for money laundering continued receiving salaries totalling K7,152,152 for over eight years after being suspended on May 6, 2014. The report stated that between January 16 and February 4, 2014, the six officers processed payments of funds totalling K1,300,000 at Rufunsa Council which were not paid to the intended recipients. The report disclosed that the officers were subsequently suspended on May 6, 2014, to pave way for investigations but as at July 31, 2022, the case had not been concluded and the officers continued getting paid salaries without providing any…...



