PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has directed that as a mark of respect and in honour of late Queen Elizabeth Il, all flags in the country should fly at half-mast with effect from Sunday, until the day of her State Funeral. According to a statement issued by acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, the President also directed that Zambia would observe a Day of National Mourning on the day of the State Funeral, once announced. “Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia has directed that, as a mark of respect and in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Head of the Commonwealth Group of Nations, all…...



