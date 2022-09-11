Police in Kitwe have detailed three ladies for two counts of Making and Circulation of Obscene videos and Having Carnal knowledge of an imbecile or Person with Mental illness. According to a statement from Copperbelt Commanding officer Sharon Zulu, the three ladies were drinking alcohol when they decided to invite the mentally challenged man to join them. Zulu stated that once he was intoxicated, one of the ladies, Thandiwe Phiri, 43 of Mindolo, had sexual intercourse with him while the others watched and filmed the encounter and later circulated it on social media where it went viral. Zulu stated that the case is alleged to have occurred on September 10, 2022 at 14:00 hours at Mindolo Market in Kitwe, in…...



