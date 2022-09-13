A 20-YEAR-OLD Ethiopian national who was among 44 Ethiopians scheduled to be removed from the country after being arrested for illegal entry and unlawful stay has died at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. In a statement, Tuesday, Immigration Department Public Relation Officer Namati Nshika said the incident happened on Monday around 15:00 hours when Tirkso Jabo suddenly collapsed as the group was preparing to board an Ethiopian Airline flight. He said the cause of death was yet to be determined, but the other 43 were successfully removed from the country. “The Department of Immigration wishes to confirm the unfortunate demise of a 20-year-old Ethiopian national who died on Monday, 12th September, 2022, at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. Tirkso Giza…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.