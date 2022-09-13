LEADERSHIP Movement Kwacha aspiring candidate Oliver Silumbe has threatened to withdraw his candidature from the upcoming by-elections slated for September 15 if ACC or any individual disturbs his campaign. In a statement addressed to Kwacha constituents, Silumbe said he was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Kitwe, which he said was just a waste of his time. “Dear Kwacha Constituency, I wish to inform you that I have just finished my interview with the ACC. I would love to further note the following: 1. ECZ should start conducting itself properly and professionally, if there is a change in program, we have to be notified. 2. The President should not overstay in Kwacha constituency, you are disturbing our campaigns. 3…....
