THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority has withdrawn all batches of White Roses Absorbent Cotton Wool Hospital Grade from circulation, saying it has been found non-compliant with respect to microbiological contamination and labelling requirements. In a statement, Wednesday, ZAMRA Acting Director Makomani Siyanga said the product, which claimed to be hospital grade, had potential to introduce infections on wounds or surgical sites where the product is used. “The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority is withdrawing all batches of White Roses Absorbent Cotton Wool Hospital Grade to the consumer level. The product was found non-compliant with respect to microbiological contamination and labelling requirements. The product is manufactured by Ermine Enterprises Limited, Zambia,” Siyanga stated. “The product, which claims to be hospital grade, is…...



