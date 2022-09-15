IN this audio, Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says President Hakainde Hichilema is completely detached from reality. And Kang’ombe says when a President is misled by people who are supposed to give him credible information, then he is certainly headed for a downfall. Meanwhile, Kang’ombe says Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji should be allowed to be on the ballot and contest the by-elections in the two constituencies. In an interview, Wednesday, Kang’ombe said the scenario that occurred on Tuesday where President Hichilema was campaigning after the High Court had ordered a stay of proceedings in Kabushi and Kwacha is so embarrassing on the presidency. He said President Hichilema needed to know that the court had ordered a stay…...



