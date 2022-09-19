POLICE have disclosed that 23 members of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Women’s Christian Fellowship (WCF) of Nsama Consistory in Northern Province died after the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has conveyed a message of condolences and prayers to the church and the affected families. In a statement, Monday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, happened when the driver of the Mitsubishi Canter truck with 50 people on board, failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed. He stated that 17 people died on the spot while six died upon reaching Nsumbu Clinic. “Police in Kaputa, Northern Province received a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.