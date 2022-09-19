PF information and publicity chairperson Rapheal Nakacinda has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema is operating government as if he is at his farm giving directives to workers. And Nakacinda says Parliament is no longer interesting as the free will of the people is not being expressed on the floor of the House. In an interview, Nakacinda said having a President who had no idea about how government operates was a big risk. “This government is a government of emotions. I think, having a President who has no idea on how government operates is a big risk. And for Mr Hakainde Hichilema, unfortunately, it has taken long for him to learn the ropes of statecraft, it has taken long for him…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.