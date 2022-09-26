Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Presidential Press Aide Amos Chanda has vowed that he will disclose, on oath, DEC boss Mary Chirwa’s “malicious motivation” to re-arrest him in court. And Chanda has insisted that he is neither corrupt, nor has he ever laundered any amounts of money during his time in government or when he left office. But Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Mary Chirwa has refuted Chanda’s claims that his re-arrest was motivated by personal reasons. DEC, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, on Thursday re-arrested Chanda and former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko for Corrupt Practices, following a nolle prosequi entered in their favour by the DPP in 2020. DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga said between August 1, 2017 and…...