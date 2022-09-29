PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says individuals claiming that he is implementing their programmes are wrong because they didn’t use money from their pockets to fund them, but taxpayers’ resources. And President Hichilema says the country is today facing challenges in terms of the flow of basic medicines due to continued importation, which he says is a shameful situation. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui says more than 600 Chinese businesses have invested over $3 billion in Zambia, thereby creating 50,000 local jobs. The duo was speaking during the China-Zambia Trade and Investment Forum held under the theme ‘China-Zambia investment in the new era, all-weather, all-diversion, and quality friendship’, Wednesday. The Forum saw the signing of an exchange letter of duty-free…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.