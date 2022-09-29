PF central committee member Davies Mwila says former president Edgar Lungu is too weak, which is the reason why government keeps abusing him and his children through investigative wings. According to sources, the Joint Investigative Team has restricted Crest Lodge which is located off Twin Palm Road in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area, property believed to be proceeds of crime owned by the former first family. PACRA records show that Chyeso Lungu of NRC number 119188/10/1 and Jasper Katete of NRC 895984/11/1 are the directors and shareholders of the company, but investigators believe that the former president is the beneficial owner who only used his daughter as a front. “The procedure is that there is supposed to be a gazette notice,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.