POLICE have arrested five people in Southern Province for various cyber crimes, cash fraud and theft. According to a statement from police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Thursday, two of the five suspects are employees of Top Image, a company contracted to manage sim replacement in areas where MTN Zambia is not present. “A Joint team comprising of officers from Zambia Police Service and Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) recently conducted Investigations in Southern Province on a number of prevailing cybercrime and cash fraud involving mobile money transfer for goods bought through Facebook but never delivered and fake network providers. After the investigations, five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the offences of Theft, Unauthorised Access to Data, Obtaining…...



