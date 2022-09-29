COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has advised the new dawn government to be attentive and take dissenting views. In an interview, Tuesday, Fr Chikoya said UPND should be worried when the people go quiet. “Be good at listening, take on board dissenting views, at the end of the day, you will do well. If people don’t speak, they don’t say anything, you should be worried because by the time you realise things are wrong, it will be be too late. And so when people speak, when people are raising issues, some of them may even be trivial and things like that but forget about the junk, pick out those salient points, that will help…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.