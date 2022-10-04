THE Kapiri Mposhi Immigration Office has apprehended 34 Ethiopians and five Somalis for illegal entry following a tip-off from members of the public. In a statement, Monday, Department of Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka said preliminary investigations suggested that the 39 were either abandoned by smuggling or trafficking brokers or were in the process of being transferred to another broker for their onward transportation to South Africa. “The Kapiri Mposhi Immigration Office has apprehended Thirty-Nine (39) persons for illegal entry. They were all apprehended at Mutonyo Village in the Mpula area, 33 Kilometres from Kapiri Mposhi Town, following a tip-off from members of the public. A combined team of Immigration and Police Officers rushed to the scene on 1st…...



