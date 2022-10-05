UPND deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube should not claim credit for UPND’s election victory because he did his “mathematics” and knew it would win before joining. And Imenda says it took UPND over 20 years before forming government because God wanted it to be the best administration ever. Bwalya recently said the UPND failed to form government until he helped them, bragging that he was also behind the election victory of Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu. But in an interview, Tuesday, Imenda said signs that UPND would win the 2021 polls started showing as early as 2020. “Some people have deranged minds, in fact, he was attracted, remember he joined us at…...



