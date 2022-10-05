ZAMBIA Police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi says the police were so close to rescuing the abducted girls, adding that it was just a matter of time because officers had been patrolling the area. And Chilabi says the police are tactical and strategic in their investigations. Meanwhile, government has commended the residents of Chalala for working closely with the police in rescuing the victims. But PF female parliamentarians say it’s saddening that the country has been looking for one abducted girl only to discover that there were 12 more girls in the same situation. Police yesterday announced that they had apprehended two of the suspects wanted in the case in which 13 females were held captive in a house…...



