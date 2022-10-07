TWO independent candidates who had withdrawn from the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections have informed ECZ that they have rescinded their decisions. In a letter dated September 23, 2022, addressed to the ECZ chief electoral officer, Lawrence Kasonde said he rescinded his decision to resign from the Kwacha race after various engagements with stakeholders and the commission. “With reference being made to my earlier letter dated 13th September, 2022, after various engagements with interested stakeholders and the commission and clarity on a number of reasons raised in the first letter that led to the resignation, I write to you rescinding my resignation to participate in the 2022 Kwacha by-elections. My appeal to the commission is for it to engage and…...



