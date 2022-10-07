Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has described the alleged operational oversights highlighted by the National Road Fund Agency board concerning its board chairperson Joe Mutwale as unbecoming. Yesterday, News Diggers reported that the NRFA board had passed a vote of no confidence against Mutwale, accusing him of abusing his position and pointing out several governance incompetences in him. Commenting on this in a statement, Thursday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe said the continuous and seemingly unabated pilferage of public funds by government entities was appalling. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) notes with concern the revelations in the lead story of the News Diggers! edition of 6th October 2022 on the alleged misconduct of the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) Board Chair Mr…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.