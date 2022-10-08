THE Zambia Police Service has warned individuals who are claiming to have played a role in rescuing the 13 adducted girls and soliciting for money or favours to desist from doing so. Giving an account on what led to the release of the 13 girls in a statement, Saturday, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said preliminary investigations indicated that between March 17 and June 18, 2022 four female mobile money agents were abducted including Pamela Chisumpa. “As a follow up to our earlier statement issued on 3rd October, 2022 concerning the rescue of the 13 ladies who were held hostage in Chalala area, we now wish to give an account that led to their release. Preliminary investigations indicate that…...



