ECONOMIST Chibamba Kanyama says he has talked to a number of Boards which are highly frustrated because they are not given space to govern institutions according to good corporate governance practices. And Kanyama says there are indications that an invisible hand is still alive in the governance of public bodies. Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane recently dissolved the board of the National Road Fund Agency due to its failure to pull together as a “united team”. The NRFA board earlier passed a vote of no confidence in its chairperson, Joe Mutwale, accusing him of abusing his position, among other things. And in a write-up titled “Corporate governance- a vexing problem in new dawn”, Kanyama said in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.