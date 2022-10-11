ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP Lilian Siyunyi has the constitutional right to offer immunity to suspects. But Katombola UPND member of parliament Clement Andeleki says Siyunyi was supposed to be arrested for abuse of office when she had offered immunity to Milingo Lungu and Amos Chanda, among others. Commenting on revelations that Siyunyi granted Chanda and Walid El Nahas absolute immunity from any prosecution in the RTSA speed camera corruption case before entering a nolle prosequi in 2020, Kabimba said the DPP’s decisions could not be questioned. “It is not the first time that this matter is coming up and therefore, the debate is unnecessary as to the powers of the DPP. When…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.