THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it has issued a restriction notice on one of the accounts for Savenda Systems Limited after company chief executive officer Clever Mpoha attempted to withdraw $3,474,150. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said Savenda Systems Limited was among the Savenda Group of Companies that the Commission had been investigating for some time for multiple corruption offences. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has been conducting investigations against Savenda Group of Companies director and chief executive officer Clever Mpoha. Mr Mpoha was in August this year subsequently arrested by the Commission and charged with the offence of corrupt practices by private persons in connection with a contract for the supply and delivery of military uniforms…...



