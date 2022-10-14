PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has wondered why Africa has poor people when it is probably the richest continent. And President Hichilema says as a student in Europe, he detested people referring to Africa as an example of lack of reliability and credit worthiness. Speaking during the Zambia–Namibia Business Forum, Thursday, President Hichilema said he shared a vision of unlocking Africa and taking out the embarrassment it suffered at the global stage. “This Walvis Bay corridor is crucial not just to Zambia but to Congo DR and eastern part of Angola. This corridor is bigger and more important than we can imagine. A friend of mine based in Johannesburg shares the same vision of unlocking Africa and taking out the embarrassment that…...



