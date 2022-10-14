VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says her office is coordinating a holistic approach to disaster risk reduction but notes that the government’s efforts alone are not enough. Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango said there was a need for concerted efforts of various stakeholders to reduce disaster risks. “Using a multi-sectoral one-government approach, my office is coordinating a holistic approach to disaster risk reduction. However, the efforts of government alone are not enough. We need concerted efforts of government, the United Nations, Non-Governmental Organisations, donors and other development partners to reduce disaster risks. It is no secret that disasters have a negative effect on the development of the country and can lead to…...
