ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission Director General Gilbert Phiri says it is uninspiring that the trend of financial indiscipline has continued. Commenting on the Auditor General’s report on the accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, Phiri promised to be ruthless and unapologetic in pursuing all those cited in the report. “We will need time to study and thoroughly study it and then meet with the Auditor General and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to see what action we can take going forward. But on the face of it of course, it’s not inspiring that the trend of financial indiscipline continues. So, we will take time to study it and we will certainly know where we find that there was…...



