Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Prof Lackson Kasonka addresses delegates at the Inspection Report on the Use of General Access Points for the Provision of Financial Services on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka says the contract to construct and equip Infectious Disease Isolation Hospitals will not proceed because it is unnecessary. The latest Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of the republic revealed how the Ministry of Health awarded a contract for the construction and equipping of Infectious Disease Isolation Hospitals at a total cost of US$98,817,578 to an inexperienced South African company in May 2022. And the report also revealed how MoH suspiciously awarded a $13 million contract to Accute Investments Limited for the supply of 10,000 ready filled oxygen cylinders, further narrating how 60 cylinders worth K17.7 million meant for Chililabombwe district went missing. But in an interview, Prof Kasonka said…...