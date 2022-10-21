MEN, stop wearing slim fits as you also make us feel the hot temperature, stop being mediocre and leave [Silvia] Masebo alone, says former Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya. And NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga has condemned Chilubi PF member of parliament Mulenga Fube’s comment on Masebo’s outfit in Parliament, saying the point of order was meant to reduce women MPs to sex objects for men. On Wednesday, Fube lamented that the bareback white dress that Masebo wore on that particular day was causing “psychological noise” to the male MPs in the House. But in a tweet, Siliya defended that “Masebo should be left alone”. “Men stop wearing slim fits as you also make us feel the hot temperature. Stop being…...
