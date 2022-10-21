Agriculture minister Dora Siliya gives a ministrial statement on the implementation of the e-voucher system in the 2016/2017 farming season in parliament on September 26, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

MEN, stop wearing slim fits as you also make us feel the hot temperature, stop being mediocre and leave [Silvia] Masebo alone, says former Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya. And NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga has condemned Chilubi PF member of parliament Mulenga Fube’s comment on Masebo’s outfit in Parliament, saying the point of order was meant to reduce women MPs to sex objects for men. On Wednesday, Fube lamented that the bareback white dress that Masebo wore on that particular day was causing “psychological noise” to the male MPs in the House. But in a tweet, Siliya defended that “Masebo should be left alone”. “Men stop wearing slim fits as you also make us feel the hot temperature. Stop being…...