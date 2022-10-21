VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says there wasn’t sufficient time to print new ballot papers for the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections after the polls were suspended hence ECZ opted to use the ones earlier printed for the September 15 elections. And Vice-President Nalumango says instead of crying, the opposition should learn how to be opposition parties because that will be their role for the next 50 years. Meanwhile, low voter turnout has characterised the Kwacha and Kabushi by-elections with only a few electorates seen at the various polling stations. During the Vice-President’s question time, Friday morning, Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya asked the Vice-President why the Electoral Commission of Zambia was using ballot papers dated 15th September in the by-elections…....



