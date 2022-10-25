LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says Zambians overrated President Hakainde Hichilema going by the way he is governing the country. And Mundubile has wondered whether there is a shortage of human resource under UPND that the President can appoint Gilbert Phiri as DPP, barely a few months after he was taken to ACC as Director General. In an interview, Mundubile said even hardcore supporters of the ruling party were disappointed because they expected better management of public affairs. “What the President is doing, he is managing to erode all confidence that people have in these institutions. Start with ECZ, he removed the board chairperson, he has removed the vice chairperson, he removed the director, up to now…...



