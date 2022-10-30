POLICE in Nchelenge district have apprehended 10 people for stoning a 63-year-old man to death on suspicion that he was a wizard. In a statement, Sunday, police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said the deceased was suspected to be responsible for the death of his niece who died on August 28, 2022, after a short illness. “A 63-year-old man of Matandiko village in Nchelenge district died after a mob stoned him on suspicion that he was a wizard. Police officers who rushed to the scene found the deceased identified as Aaron Mwansa lying in a pool of blood partially burned with deep cuts on his face. The incident occurred on October 19, 2022 between 10:00 hours and 11:00 hours at Matandiko…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.