INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the clergy shouldn’t push for the fortunes of one political party against the other because God isn’t partisan. And Milupi says an apology from PF would be meaningless if those who committed crimes didn’t account for their wrongs. During late president Michael Chilufya Sata’s memorial service, Friday, St Ignatius Catholic Church Priest Fr Godwin Mulenga advised the PF to simply apologise to the people for its mistakes, saying it’s not dead and therefore must never give up. Fr Mulenga further wondered why every new government wanted to put its own people in the systems, saying he felt sorry for those who have been fired for no reason. But commenting on this…...



