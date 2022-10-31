FORMER Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says he is a strategic politician who doesn’t talk without thinking or understanding the environment. And Dr Chilufya says he served the people of Zambia diligently as Health Minister and didn’t engage in corruption. Speaking when he featured on a millennium TV programme, Thursday, Dr Chilufya, who is among the eight candidates vying for the PF presidency, said he kept a low profile after PF lost the general elections because he was scanning the environment and strategising. “You know, when any event of such nature (losing a general election) [happens], a change of government happens, you must scan the environment and all the parameters in the environment and you must always plot your moves,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.