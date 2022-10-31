PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has described remarks by Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo that employing civil servants is not job creation as noise meant to distract the attention of Zambians. In an interview, Bwalya said the PF had the whole 10 years to do what President Hakainde Hichilema had done in just over a year. “The PF had a whole 10 years to do what President Hakainde Hichilema has done in just over one year. They had 10 years to put over 40,000 civil servants on the job but they didn’t do that. In just over a year the President has done it. They had destroyed the economy. You cannot put over 40,000 civil servants on the job…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.