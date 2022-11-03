Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has called on the Zambia Police Service to investigate and arrest all perpetrators of campaign violence in Luangwa, Mkushi, Mwense and Chama districts. And ECZ has announced that it has registered 1,492 voters in the month of October 2022, bringing the cumulative number of registered voters since the commencement of the exercise in June this year, to 11,385. In a statement, Thursday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the commission was concerned with reports of electoral violence ahead of today’s by-elections in the four districts. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has noted with serious concern the electoral violence ahead of the 4th November 2022 by-elections, particularly in Luangwa, Mkushi, Mwense and Chama Districts…....