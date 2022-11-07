THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Zambians to be highly cautious and look out for possible signs of cholera, owing to the onset of rains and the outbreak being recorded in neighbouring Malawi. In an interview, WHO country representative Dr Nathan Bakyaita said the active movement of people between Malawi and Zambia placed Zambia at risk of a possible outbreak. “We are aware of the devastating cholera outbreak in our neighbouring country and we are commiserating with them. Let us all be aware in Zambia. We recall what happened to us in 2017/2018, let us be aware that as the rainy season comes in, that we are still at risk of cholera because some of the environmental issues that…...



