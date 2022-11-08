THE Media Owners Association (MOAZ) has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to intervene through the Zambia Revenue Authority and reverse the introduction of VAT on newspaper sales. The media owners have also asked President Hichilema to intervene in a matter where Topstar has been operating as a signal carrier and distributor as well as content service provider, against regulation. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has warned the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to stop acting under political influence, saying the shutdown of Prime TV could not be justified. The President also said his government would ensure that a provision is inserted in the utilisation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF), so that part of the money can go towards radio stations for community dialogue. Speaking…...



