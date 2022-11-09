UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has condemned the beating of a journalist in Petauke by suspected ruling party cadres but says it was wrong for PASME FM to air a political programme on the day of a by-election. And Liswaniso says the collection of money in bus stations and markets is simply a “chilimba” among bus drivers and marketeers and has nothing to do with cadreism or the ruling party. Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Radio Phoenix’s “let the people talk” programme, Liswaniso urged UPND supporters to be tolerant, saying violence was what got PF out of power. “I personally, like majority of people, I’m against attacks on journalists. So for me, I condemn that. But…...



