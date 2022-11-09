PF national chairperson Davies Chama says none of the party’s presidential aspiring candidates will be imprisoned because the accusations against them are fictitious. And PF presidential aspirant Emmanuel Mwamba says the party’s general conference and campaigns should guard against possible divisions and emergence of splinter parties. Commenting on former vice president Enock Kavindele’s remarks that it would be a tricky situation if the new PF president was sent to prison, seeing that most contenders were facing corruption charges, Chama said all candidates facing criminal charges would be exonerated. “Honourable Kavindele himself knows deep down his heart that an accusation is not a pronouncement of guilt. Those are just accusations, they will be exonerated in due course. I can assure you…...



